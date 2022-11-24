The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation revealed that the Emiratisation rate in the private sector increased by 27% in 2022, compared to 2020, and more than 26,000 male and female citizens are currently working in this sector.

The ministry stated that it aims to create 22,000 jobs annually for citizens in the private sector, starting from next year (2023). Nafes aims to raise the number of national beneficiaries from its programs from 75,000 to 170,000 within five years.

And according to a statistic issued by the Ministry, that the “Nafes” program contributed to raising the percentage of Emiratisation in the private sector, as the number of citizens working in the same sector increased by 23% since the launch of Nafes in September 2021, as more than 14,000 people joined this sector during this period. Citizen and citizenship.

The ministry pointed out that most citizens in the private sector work in four sectors: business and trade services, financial intermediation, and repair services.