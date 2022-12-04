The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has warned employers and establishments that employ 50 or more workers that the delay in paying the wages and salaries of workers according to the periods and procedures stipulated in Ministerial Resolution No. (43) of 2022 regarding the wage protection system is one of the five most prominent violations that cause the downgrade of the classification. The establishments registered with the ministry were classified as “high-risk establishments,” noting that the ministry’s inspectors monitored, during their field visits during the past 10 months, 2,973 violations of non-compliance with the payment of wages.

The Ministry stated that the list of five violations that drop the classification of establishments into “high risk” also includes the occurrence of more than one labor stoppage or collective dispute during the last 12 months, due to the establishment’s breach of its legal or contractual obligations, and it also includes the presence of labor complaints due to the establishment’s breach of its obligations. Legal or contractual, referred by the Ministry to the judicial authorities, provided that the percentage of these complaints represents 30% or more of the total number of workers registered with the facility, as well as the existence of expired work permits by more than 30% of the number of workers registered in the facility, and which have not been renewed within The time frame specified in Cabinet Resolution No. 21 of 2020 regarding service fees and administrative fines at the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, in addition to reports of more than 30% of the workers being absent from work.

And she confirmed that the high-risk status of the establishments that fall under this classification is lifted, as soon as their status is settled, and the availability of the five reasons or cases related to the criteria for determining high-risk establishments is gone, explaining that it is required to lift the high-risk status of the establishment against which reports of work stoppage are submitted. (more than 30% of the total number of its workers), regularization of the legal status, and the absence of reports of work interruption during the last 12 months.