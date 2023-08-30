The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation called on employees of the federal and private government sectors who are covered by the “unemployment insurance” system to participate in the system, in order to avoid fines that will be applied against non-subscribers after 31 days, specifically by the first of next October.

The Ministry stated in the new monthly issue of its “Labour Market” magazine that participation in the unemployment insurance system is considered the responsibility of the employee and not the employer, as the fine for non-subscription amounts to 400 dirhams, pointing out that the insurance system includes workers in the private sector. The employees of the federal government are citizens and residents, with the exception of the investor who owns the establishment in which he works, domestic workers, temporary contract workers, juveniles under 18 years of age, and the retired who receives a retirement pension and joins a new job.

The Ministry stated that the system aims to secure a temporary income for the insured for a period of three months when they are unemployed, amounting to 60% of their average basic wages in the last six months preceding their loss of jobs (for non-disciplinary reasons), which supports the professional path and living stability in the labor market without Employers should bear any costs.

According to the Ministry, the subscription fees in the system are symbolic, amounting to five dirhams per month, with a total of 60 dirhams annually for those whose basic salary is 16 thousand dirhams or less, and 10 dirhams per month with a total of 120 dirhams annually for those whose basic salary exceeds 16 thousand dirhams, and the worker has the right to determine the payment plan. suitable for him, and to subscribe to additional insurance features, explaining that those covered by the unemployment insurance system can register in the system by visiting the website of the insurance complex, the smart application «iloe», «kiosk» devices, ATMs, business service centers, companies Exchange, banking applications, in addition to telecom company bills, and via text messages.

She pointed out that in order to obtain the value of compensation, the worker must be subscribed to the insurance for at least 12 months, and submit a request for compensation within 30 days of his dismissal from work, provided that this is not a result of disciplinary reasons or resignation, and that the claim for compensation is not Through deceit or fraud. Compensation shall also be suspended from the date the worker joins another job or leaves the country.

The ministry said, “The inauguration and mandatory implementation of the insurance system for employees of the federal government and the private sector against unemployment is also one of the most important decisions and positive transformations that the labor market has recently witnessed in the country, as it provides a low-cost job security umbrella that supports the career path and living stability for workers in the country.” In a step that enhances the competitiveness of the labor market by relying on innovative mechanisms without charging the employers with any costs, ”noting that this system is one of the pillars of the legislation system aimed at attracting and motivating Emirati cadres and competencies and international skills, and providing the best means of care for them, and is considered a driving force for the march The growth of the economic sectors in the country.

And the Ministry announced in mid-July that the total number of employees and workers participating in the unemployment insurance system has exceeded five million and 140 thousand since the beginning of this year, with an increase of more than 140 thousand workers and employees who joined the insurance system during the past month, stressing that the unemployment insurance system Work does not include or cover employees working under the “temporary contracts” system, according to the provisions of Federal Decree-Law No. 13 of 2022 regarding insurance against unemployment, while the Ministry warned employees covered by the insurance system against resorting to any future methods that include types of fraud or fraud to pay compensation without Right face.

And she stated that the package of legislation and decisions that the UAE allocated to the labor market in the private sector, on top of which is the law regulating labor relations, which entered into force on February 2, 2022, and its executive regulations and ministerial decisions implementing them; It constituted a strong impetus to efforts to improve the market’s flexibility, competitiveness and productivity, and to provide guarantees to safeguard the rights of the contracting parties, in addition to its contribution to empowering and protecting human competencies, enhancing the ease of doing business in the private sector and motivating it to attract national and international competencies, thus contributing to activating its role as a partner in building a knowledge-based economic system. It has become the strongest, fastest and most flexible in the region.

• 140 thousand workers and employees joined the insurance system during the past month.

• 5.1 million subscribers to the unemployment insurance system since the beginning of this year.