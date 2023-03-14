The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation called on employers and national and resident families to deal with domestic labor recruitment offices approved and licensed by the Ministry when they wish to employ this category of labor, and to avoid dealing with social media accounts and pages that promote the employment of illegal domestic workers. This comes with the advent of the holy month of Ramadan, when the demand for hiring domestic workers increases, especially those who perform their work at home, as the promotion of this employment is active by unreliable pages and accounts on social media, in an attempt to attract those wishing to hire domestic workers.

In a press statement, the Ministry warned of the legal consequences and social and health risks of citizen and resident families who deal with unapproved agencies, especially in terms of obtaining untrained domestic workers and the lack of any guarantees for the domestic worker other than what is provided by the offices approved by the Ministry, in addition to the possibility Infection of the employer and his family with infectious diseases due to the lack of evidence that the violating domestic worker is free from these diseases, as well as the possibility that the domestic worker is one of the perpetrators of legal violations. The Ministry called on customers to contact the call center on the number 600590000 to verify the reliability of the agencies that promote domestic workers through social media.

There are 80 domestic labor recruitment offices approved by the Ministry in all regions of the country, and they can be accessed from the list of approved offices via the Ministry’s website, as these offices work according to standards and controls that guarantee the rights of all parties in accordance with Federal Decree-Law No. (9) of 2022 Regarding Domestic Workers that entered into force on December 15, 2022.

The aforementioned offices provide the “traditional package”, where the worker is registered on the employer’s file and resides with him during the contract period of two years, which is the period during which the office guarantees the assistant worker so that the employer can replace the worker or recover the recruitment costs in the event of any of four cases occurring during the months The first six of the contract (trial period), which includes termination of the contract by the worker without a legitimate reason, or his leaving work without an acceptable reason, or the worker’s unfitness, as well as his inability to carry out his work tasks as required and agreed upon.

Part of the amounts of recruitment costs are received during the post-trial period until the end date of the contract, which is up to two years in the event that the worker terminates the contract after the trial period or leaves work without an acceptable or legitimate reason. These amounts are calculated according to the remaining period of the contract in months from the total Recruitment cost. Labor recruitment offices also offer the “temporary package”, whereby a trained and qualified domestic worker is provided within 24 hours, and this worker is registered with the office for a contractual period of two years, during which he is not allowed to move as a resident domestic worker with the employer. The offices also offer the flexible package, which provides an assistant worker registered at the recruitment office to work in a flexible system (hours – days – week – month), and the cost of recruitment is according to the nature of the work, and this package has a set of advantages that include providing qualified and trained auxiliary workers and an unlimited number of times for replacement, The period of providing the worker shall be within 24 hours as a maximum. On the other hand, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation renewed its call for employers to register in the Wage Protection System for domestic workers.

The Ministry stated that registering in the system and paying the wages of domestic workers who work in all professions is an option available to employers, noting at the same time that the system will be applied as of April 1 to five professions, which are a private agricultural engineer, a private representative, a home care provider, a private teacher, and a private trainer. Their wages are paid through the system, with the exception of the domestic worker who has a labor complaint pending before the court and does not work for the employer, the domestic worker who has a notice of absence from work registered, and the new domestic worker within a period of 30 days from the date of the start of his employment contract.

It is noteworthy that the auxiliary labor professions in total include 19 professions, namely: employee, sailor, guard, shepherd, groomer, falconer, worker, housekeeper, cook, nanny, farmer, gardener, private driver, private agricultural engineer, special representative, presenter. Home Care, Private Tutor and Private Coach.