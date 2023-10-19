The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation stated that a worker can move to a new job during the trial period, provided that he informs the original employer in writing of no less than a month from the date of the worker’s desire to terminate the employment contract.

The Ministry explained in a tweet on its official page on the social networking site “X” that if the worker moves to a new job during the trial period in his original job, the new employer is obligated to compensate the previous employer, from which the worker will move, with the costs of recruitment or contracting, or According to the agreement between the two parties.

The law allows the employer to appoint the worker for a probation period not exceeding six months from the date of starting work. The worker may not be appointed on probation more than once with one employer. If the employee passes the probation period successfully and continues to work, it must be counted within the period of service. However, if the worker wishes to terminate the employment contract, during the probation period, to leave the UAE, he must notify the employer of this in writing 14 days before the date specified for termination. If the employer wants to terminate the worker’s service during the probation period, he must notify the worker in writing of this 14 days before the date of termination.

However, if the worker wishes to return to the UAE and obtains a new permit within three months from the date of departure, the new employer is obligated to compensate the previous employer, unless there is a different agreement between the employee and the previous employer.