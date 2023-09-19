Dubai (Etihad)

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation announced the commitment of most private sector establishments to the ban on working in open spaces and under the sun from 12:30 pm until 3 pm, which was implemented from last June 15 and ended on September 15 for the 19th year in a row.

The Ministry revealed that only 96 establishments violated the noon work ban during the months of its implementation, which witnessed the implementation of more than 113,000 field visits to establishments for the purposes of inspection and ensuring the extent of compliance with the ban, in addition to raising awareness of the necessity of adhering to the ban and its importance to the safety and health of workers. The “noon work ban” is considered a “noon work ban.” It is one of the main pillars of the occupational health and safety system in the labor market. It aims to provide a safe environment for workers and protect them from injuries resulting from exposure to sunlight and high temperatures during this period of the year. It has also become one of the main workers’ gains in the labor market.

Mohsen Al-Nassi, Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation for Inspection Affairs, thanked the establishments committed to implementing the ban, “which confirms their keenness to achieve the highest standards of competitiveness and social responsibility in their work, and to establish the foundations of occupational health and safety in the labor market in the country.” He praised government and private agencies. Which cooperated with the Ministry during the “noon work ban,” especially by supporting the project to provide 356 rest stations secured with basic services for delivery bike drivers in all regions of the country, appreciating at the same time the commitment of delivery companies that were keen to implement the ban and protect delivery drivers. He praised the community members who interacted with the “lockdown” by launching initiatives aimed at appreciating the workforce, especially by providing them with juice and water, as well as communicating with the ministry and informing it of cases of workers working during the lockdown period.