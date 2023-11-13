The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation called on private sector establishments, which employ 50 or more workers, to accelerate the achievement of the Emiratisation targets required of them for the current year, which is to achieve a growth rate of 2% annually in the Emiratisation of their skilled jobs before next December 31, in implementation of the Council of Ministers’ decision issued in this regard, Which imposes financial contributions on establishments that do not meet Emiratisation targets.

She explained in a press statement yesterday, “Establishments that have not yet achieved their commitments to Emiratisation rates can benefit from the electronic (Nafis) platform, which is full of data of citizens qualified to fill the jobs targeted by Emiratisation.”

The Ministry praised the commitment of most private sector establishments to achieving Emiratisation targets during the last phase, pointing out that more than 18,000 establishments responded to the requirements of Emiratisation targets, which contributed to achieving a historic and unprecedented increase in the number of citizens joining private sector jobs, and their stability in their jobs, represented by the presence of more Of the 84,000 citizens working in this vital sector, specifically 54,000 of them entered the private sector during the past two years.

The Ministry confirmed that it will continue to follow up on establishments through the monitoring and inspection system to ensure their compliance with Emiratisation policies and decisions, and to identify any negative practices, such as fictitious Emiratisation and attempts to circumvent Emiratisation decisions, and to apply legal procedures against any establishment proven to have committed these violations.