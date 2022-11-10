The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation called on all segments of society, both citizens and residents, to positively interact and participate in the monitoring process, and to report any wrong practices that may occur in the labor market, such as abuses or violations of the law and labor rights, by receiving communications from the community through The call center and its multiple channels with all means of communication.

In a survey conducted on “community participation in reporting violations of the Law on Regulating Labor Relations,” the ministry affirmed its keenness to continue working to raise the percentage of knowledge in dealing with communications, through the call center, and to participate in social media channels in marketing, and urged the community to report any Violations or abuses in the labor market.

She stated that the questionnaire, which will continue until December 15, aims to monitor the opinions and observations of customers about the draft mechanism of community participation in reporting violations of the Law on Regulating Labor Relations, in light of the UAE’s ratification of international treaties to protect workers’ rights, and the Ministry’s development of a law regulating labor relations, And its adoption of the law of auxiliary services, the establishment of channels for settling labor disputes and preserving the rights of the worker and the employer, and its keenness to educate and inform workers and employers of their rights and duties, and to strengthen the enforcement and application of legislation regulating the labor market, and to ensure that the rate of compliance of enterprises with legislation and ministerial decisions is raised.

The questionnaire included a number of questions about the ministry’s performance and customer service, most notably “What is your level of satisfaction with the community participation initiative in reporting violations of the Labor Relations Law?” What is your level of satisfaction with the ministry’s role in regulating labor relations? What are the suggestions for improvement?

The Ministry indicated that it has developed the “Voice of the Customer” system, through a system that manages the process of suggestions and comments received about the services and procedures of the Ministry, noting that the system allows the follow-up and governance of all comments and suggestions received through various approved channels, and dealing with and managing them in accordance with the requirements of international quality systems. It is also distinguished by its ability to link with various channels, such as the website, call center or other platforms affiliated with the ministry.

She said: “With the aim of strengthening the customer’s voice system, development initiatives are being implemented to achieve customer happiness and enhance listening to his needs and requirements, so the virtual customer council was launched to listen directly to all categories of customers with the ministry (national cadres, employers and workers), with the aim of involving them in the development of services. Develop development initiatives based on their needs, ideas and perceptions, to identify opportunities for improvement.

The ministry added: “Individual virtual councils are organized, held periodically for the customer, to discuss the most important challenges facing the customer, which need quick intervention to solve and address them. Ministry.”

The ministry indicated that it seeks to promote efficient handling of labor issues within the framework of close cooperation with various relevant governmental and non-governmental agencies.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation stated that all the Ministry’s employees are doing their utmost to ensure the enforcement of the laws regulating the labor market in order to raise the advanced position achieved by the UAE, as one of the best global destinations for work and living, and to attract talent, companies and investments, supported by high competitive elements, most notably the system Advanced legislative and legal, stability and flexibility of the work environment, and the lack of labor disputes.