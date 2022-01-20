The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation confirmed that Federal Decree Law No. 33 of 2021 regarding the regulation of labor relations sets nine main controls for organizing annual leaves and granting them to employees of all companies and establishments affiliated with the private sector. Each year of his extended service, and the second, if the employee’s service period is more than six months and less than a year, then he is entitled to two days for each month, while he is entitled to leave for the parts of the last year he spent at work, in the event that his service ends before using his annual leave balance .

The list of nine controls also included, according to the ministry, the entitlement of the part-time worker, an annual leave according to the actual working hours spent by the worker with the employer, the duration of which is determined in the work contract, in accordance with what is decided by the executive regulations of this decree-law, explaining that the employer has the right To agree to grant the worker leave from the balance of his annual leave during the probationary period, while retaining the right to be compensated for the remaining balance of his annual leave, in case he did not pass the probationary period.

The ministry stated, in an indicative video, that according to the nine controls, the worker must enjoy his leave in the year of its entitlement, and the employer may specify the dates of these leaves in accordance with work requirements and in agreement with the worker, or grant them alternately among the facility workers, and he must notify the worker of the specified date for leave a month in advance , explaining that the worker has the right, with the approval of the employer, to carry over the balance of his annual leave, or days thereof, to the following year.

The worker shall be entitled to the wage for the period of his annual leave that he has spent at work, calculated according to the basic wage.



