Next Monday (July 1), the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation will begin work on reviewing the commitment of private sector establishments that employ 50 or more workers to the semi-annual Emiratisation targets for the current year, a day after the end of the scheduled date for achieving these targets (next Sunday). .

The Ministry called on companies and employers to expedite the implementation of the semi-annual benefits they are committed to during the remaining period, and not postpone them until the end of the year to fulfill what is required of them.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation confirmed that next Sunday is the deadline for private sector companies and establishments that employ 50 or more workers to achieve Emiratisation targets for the first half of this year, which obliges establishments to increase by 1% in the number of citizens working for them in skilled jobs, in implementation of the decision of the Council of Ministers. In this regard.

The Ministry called on the establishments targeted by the decision to expedite the implementation of the semi-annual benefits committed to them during the remaining period, and not to postpone them until the end of the year to fulfill what is required of them, noting that employers targeted for Emiratization can benefit from the electronic platform of the “Nafis” program, which is full of citizens searching for jobs. He worked in various specializations, with the competencies targeted for appointment.

The Ministry announced that it will begin verifying the extent of companies’ commitment to implementing the targets required of them, and reviewing non-compliant establishments starting next Monday, pointing out that establishments are committed to appointing a replacement citizen in the event that any citizen working for them leaves his job, which will lead to a decrease in the percentage of citizens below the specified percentage. Whether for reasons related to the employee’s sudden resignation, or for other reasons, such as stopping work or committing a violation, within a maximum of two months, or paying the financial contributions scheduled for the targeting year, if it reduces the number of citizens it has after the end of the targeting year.

The Ministry imposes annual financial contributions on companies that are not committed to achieving the targets required of them, in the amount of 96 thousand dirhams for the citizen who has not been appointed, starting in January 2025 for the year 2024, while it will impose financial contributions worth 108 thousand dirhams in January 2026 for the year 2025, and companies are allowed By installments of the value of contributions in agreement with the Ministry.

According to the Ministry, Saudization rates in establishments are calculated based on the work permits of citizens registered in the Ministry’s approved systems, so that the citizen has a valid work permit, and his wages are paid through the Wage Protection System, or any other system approved by a competent authority in the country, to ensure governance of compliance. By paying wages, stressing the need for the citizen to be registered with one of the pension funds approved in the state, and for the relationship between the citizen and the establishment to be contractual and meet all terms and conditions, in accordance with the Labor Relations Regulation Law and its executive regulations, and the applicable decisions implementing them.

The Ministry praised the commitment of the majority of companies to achieving the growth rate required of them, noting the importance of adhering to Emiratization goals, which are the highest priority of the UAE government, as they are reflected in the achievement of the economic goals and ambitious directions of the country during the next economic phase, which witnesses giving a major priority to empowering national human capital.

The Ministry renewed its confidence in the ability of companies to fulfill their obligations, in light of the rapid economic growth the country is witnessing in all areas of business, indicating that the presence of citizens in private sector jobs has achieved added value and quality to the business sector, and has contributed to the growth of companies’ business, calling for reporting Emiratization violations. Via the Ministry’s call center at 600590000 or via the Ministry’s smart application.

Irregularities

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation reported that the Ministry’s field and digital oversight system, from mid-2022 until May 16, was able to detect 3,549 violations of Emiratisation targets, among individuals and establishments in the private sector, including 1,379 private companies that appointed 2,170 fictitious citizens. The Ministry confirmed that companies had violated the Emiratisation decisions by attempting to circumvent its targets and fake Emiratization, which led to them being fined, having their classification reduced, and referring the files of some of them to the Public Prosecution, in addition to applying financial contributions to them since the date the violation began, and obliging them to rectify their situations.