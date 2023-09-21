The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation revealed the reasons for its decision to cancel the license of two offices to recruit domestic workers, namely “Shamma Al Muhairi Center for Domestic Workers Services” – the Emirate of Dubai, and Al Barq Center for Domestic Workers Services LLC – the Emirate of Ajman, as it explained that the two centers “ They committed clear legal violations of the obligations and controls specified in Federal Law No. (9) of 2022, its executive regulations, and Ministerial Resolution No. (676) of 2022 regarding licensing and regulating the work of domestic labor recruitment offices, which necessitated the cancellation of their licenses.

The Ministry confirmed that the penal measures against the two centers included obligating their owners to settle the conditions of their workers, as well as obligating them to fulfill all their obligations towards these workers and employers of domestic workers throughout the period of the contract, in parallel with collecting the fines that were due from the two offices until the date of their licenses being cancelled, noting that it It notified the relevant local authorities to take the necessary action regarding the two centres.

The Ministry stressed that it will not be lax in implementing legislation against any domestic labor recruitment office proven to have committed violations and will take legal measures according to the nature of the violation, based on the commitment to guarantee the rights of all concerned parties and help them fulfill their obligations in accordance with the highest standards of efficiency and transparency and in accordance with national legislation and relevant international agreements.