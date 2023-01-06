The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation announced the application of financial contributions to private companies, as a result of their failure to achieve the Emiratisation goals for the year 2022, calling on the establishments targeted by the Emiratisation decision to work to raise their Emiratisation rate by 4% by the end of the year 2023.

This comes in implementation of the Council of Ministers’ decision, which stipulates raising Emiratization rates at a rate of 2% annually for skilled jobs in establishments that have 50 employees or more, as of 2022, and achieving a growth rate in Emiratisation rates of up to 10% by the end of 2026.

The value of the financial contributions imposed on the establishments amounted to 72 thousand dirhams for each citizen who was not appointed (6000 dirhams for each month of the year 2022).

The Undersecretary for Emiratisation Affairs, Saif Al-Suwaidi, called on the private sector establishments to adhere to what was stated in the Cabinet’s decision, to contribute effectively to raising Emiratisation rates in the private sector, and to work to empower Emirati cadres to participate in this important sector, which contributes strongly to enhancing competitiveness and attractiveness. labor market in the country, stressing the ability of these cadres to play a positive role, in terms of creating a quantum leap in the growth of the targeted vital economic sectors. Al-Suwaidi appreciated the efforts made by the private establishments that met the required Emiratisation rate for the year 2022, expressing his hope that the establishments that do not meet these percentages will achieve what is required of them, by benefiting from the Emirati cadres provided by the “Nafes” platform in the various specializations of the targeted skill jobs. .

He explained that the establishments targeted by the Emiratisation decision must work to raise their Emiratisation rate by 4% by the end of the current year, in order to avoid financial contributions that will be imposed on those who do not meet this percentage at the beginning of 2024. It is noteworthy that the value of monthly financial contributions increases progressively at a rate of 1000 dirhams annually until 2026. .

The Ministry provides a package of support and incentives for distinguished establishments that achieve qualitative achievements in training and employing citizens in accordance with the objectives of the “Nafes” program, including joining the Emiratisation Partners Club, which raises the classification of the establishment to the first category within the establishment classification system followed by the Ministry, and thus obtaining discounts of up to Up to 80% on the Ministry’s services.