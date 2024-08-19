The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has warned establishments and employers against allowing young students who are trainees or employees to stay at their workplaces for more than seven continuous hours at a maximum, while committing to not exceeding their actual working hours of six hours per day, with one or more rest periods. The Ministry has also clarified that young students who are trainees or who work during the vacation period are not entitled to an end-of-service gratuity or any vacations, except within the limits of what is stipulated in their employment or training contract approved by the Ministry.

In detail, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation confirmed that it does not grant work permits to any Emirati or resident expatriate before they reach the age of 15, in accordance with the text of the Federal Law on the Regulation of Labor Relations, which prohibits the employment of minors of both sexes under this age. It explained that the laws of the UAE allow all students, citizens and residents, aged 15 years and above, to work and receive training in any of the private sector establishments registered with the Ministry, provided that a contract is written that clarifies the nature of the work and any other related matters.

The ministry indicated, on its official website, that it has set a number of obligations for establishments and employers wishing to train or employ young students during the study vacation, most notably the pledge not to train or employ them in industrial projects during the night period from 8 pm to 6 am, and that the maximum actual working hours for a young student be six hours per day, interspersed with one or more periods for rest, eating or praying (not less than one hour in total). This period or periods shall be specified so that the student does not work more than four consecutive hours, and if the student’s working hours include a rehabilitation or training period, it shall be counted as part of his working hours, stressing that in all cases, a young student may not be kept in the workplace or training for more than seven consecutive hours.

The Ministry warned establishments against assigning juvenile students to work overtime, regardless of the circumstances, as they may not be kept in the workplace after their scheduled hours, nor may they be trained or employed on rest days. It pointed out the necessity of training juvenile students on how to use occupational safety and health measures and monitoring their implementation, while providing the same work or training environment that is provided to all workers, taking into account the juvenile’s circumstances.

The Ministry noted the necessity for establishments to commit to not employing or training juvenile students in any of the jobs in which they are prohibited from being employed, with the exception of jobs that require the first and second skill levels, and practicing the profession, in addition to the dangerous and prohibited jobs that were issued based on a ministerial decision, and ensuring that the profession in which the juvenile will work is consistent with the activity of the establishment, stressing the necessity for the request to issue a permit to employ or train the juvenile to be submitted by the person legally authorized to sign on behalf of the establishment, and that the juvenile to be employed does not have an active work permit.

The Ministry stated that in order to issue permits to employ or train minors, the license of the establishment requesting the permit must be valid, and there must be no violations that would lead to the suspension of its activity, in accordance with the legal regulations, without requiring insurance or a bank guarantee to issue the permit, or requiring an electronic share to obtain the minor’s work permit service.

“Any establishment registered with the ministry can train students aged 15 and above, provided that there is a written employment or training contract, which includes the training areas, training period, weekly rest times and other vacations, the value of the reward (if any), and any benefits granted to the trainee,” she said, noting that a young student who is a trainee or who works during the vacation period is not entitled to an end-of-service reward, or any vacations except within the limits stipulated in the contract.

