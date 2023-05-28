Sami Abdel Raouf (Dubai)

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation announced the survey of customers’ opinions and innovative proposals regarding the development of the work permit system, by setting proactive strategies, plans and initiatives that support excellence and leadership in carrying out tasks, providing services and improving the quality of life for all concerned groups.

The Ministry indicated that it will continue to receive proposals, observations and ideas in this regard until the twenty-sixth of next July, through the link on its website on the Internet.

The ministry said, “We aim to sustain the approach of studying the reality and variables surrounding the work environment, by constantly searching for challenges by those concerned and developing innovative solutions using qualitative innovative tools.”

She added, “Working with the public, specialists, and customers contributes to setting proactive strategies, plans, and initiatives that support excellence and leadership in carrying out tasks, providing services, and improving the quality of life for all concerned groups.”

The Ministry indicated that it had launched the “Innovative Ideas” challenge, which targets the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation’s customers on social media sites and platforms, to find innovative solutions to challenges related to the labor market, by providing innovative suggestions and solutions through the innovation platform on the permit service.

She explained that this is done within focused axes to attract ideas about it, namely: “Ease of obtaining the service, technical support and registration channels to obtain the service on the website and smart application, and the call center to inquire about the service.”

The Ministry affirmed that this achieves positive and sustainable effects on performance by involving the community in improving and developing services centered around customers, their needs and expectations, raising the efficiency of institutional operations by applying proposals of quality and impact, and investing in social media platforms to identify needs and expectations towards the Ministry’s services and programs.

opinions

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has begun to monitor the opinions and observations of customers about the Ministry’s artificial intelligence system in completing the issuance and renewal of work contracts automatically, and its ability to improve government performance, speed up completion, and reduce human errors.

The Ministry stated that, behind this procedure, it aims to develop the artificial intelligence system in completing the issuance and renewal of work contracts automatically and to enhance their application according to the opinions of customers, noting that this step comes in response to the UAE Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031, which was launched by the UAE government, which aims to improve performance. government, accelerate achievement, and create innovative work environments.

This government strategy also seeks to make the UAE the first in the world to invest in artificial intelligence in its various vital sectors, and to provide 100% of first-line services to the public through artificial intelligence.

The Ministry indicated that, in line with its directions aimed at digital transformation in its services, it adopted the use of artificial intelligence techniques according to an integrated technical work system by issuing and renewing employment contracts for workers automatically, by approving the transaction after electronic identification of the presence of the signature of the two parties, and by employing techniques to process and verify images. To support the speed of completing transactions, which decreased from two days to only half an hour, and to reduce human errors.

She pointed out that despite the success it has achieved in this aspect, it seeks to achieve further progress and reach the best practices and procedures by standing on the opinions of customers, stressing that these opinions will receive attention and study, because they stem from practices and practical application of the service.