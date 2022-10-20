The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation discussed with representatives of 232 companies in the private sector ways to enhance cooperation between the public and private sectors, listened to their suggestions and the challenges they face, and called on them to take advantage of the incentives provided by the “Nafis” program to accelerate the achievement of Emiratisation goals before the end of this year.

The ministry stressed, during a discussion session with companies, the important position that the private sector enjoys in the development process of the UAE, adding that it will spare no effort in providing the required support to ensure the success of companies and the prosperity of their businesses.

The ministry urged private sector companies with 50 or more employees to expedite the achievement of the Emiratisation targets before the end of 2022, which is to localize 2% of skilled jobs.