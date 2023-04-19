The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has confirmed that it has monitored more than 380 fake settlement cases to date, stressing that its system is constantly monitoring suspected cases to deal with them according to legal procedures.

And she stressed that she takes firm measures to confront violators in the event that she confirms the existence of a “fictitious settlement” case, explaining that she immediately transfers the violating facility to the third category on the Ministry’s systems, as well as referring the violating facility to the Attorney General to take appropriate penal measures, while stopping the benefit “Compete” against those proven to be involved in “mock settlement”