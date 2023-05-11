Yesterday, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation launched the first round of the “UAE Leadership in the Labor Market” award, which was approved by the Council of Ministers last March, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court.

The Ministry will start receiving applications for nominations for the first round of the award, during the month of June, which aims to enhance the competitiveness of the labor market, increase its productivity and efficiency, honor outstanding practices in the field of work environment, protect and motivate labor rights, and enhance the level of well-being and quality of life of the workforce in the sector’s facilities. private.

This came during a press conference organized by the Ministry, yesterday, in Dubai, in the presence of the Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Chairman of the Supervisory Committee of the “Emirates Award for Leadership in the Labor Market”, Dr. From the ministry’s leaders, businessmen and representatives of a number of private establishments.

Al-Awar said: “The award came to appreciate the private sector with its facilities and workers for their contributions to enhancing the efficiency of the labor market, and keeping pace with government directions for the development of priority sectors, especially in light of the pursuit of continuous development of laws and policies, in a way that enhances the legislative structure regulating the labor market, which constitutes an incubator For investors and workers with diverse cultures that enrich the UAE society based on coexistence, mutual respect among its members, and acceptance of the other under the rule of law.

Al-Awar explained that the award is based on clear criteria covering various aspects affecting the labor market, including employment and empowerment, attracting skills, occupational health and safety, labor relations and wages, facilities and work environment, readiness for the future, encouragement and motivation, achievement, creativity and innovation, and continuous learning. and social responsibility.

The award is divided into three main categories: the “Enterprises” category, which honors the leading establishments in the field of the labor market, which have contributed to the management of labor relations in an outstanding manner, and the “Employment” category, which aims to appreciate the outstanding contributions of the workforce in serving work and society in the UAE, and the “Employment” category. Business Services Partners», which contributed to the development of leading labor market practices.

The category of establishments includes a main category and six subcategories, depending on the size of the establishment, small, medium, large or very large, as within the main category, the “Emirates Award for the Leading Establishment in the Labor Market” is awarded in recognition of the establishments that implement best practices for their human resources with all the criteria of the award, and achieve The highest level of commitment to work environment regulations and standards.

The sub-categories include “employment practices, empowerment and attracting skills”, “occupational health and safety practices”, “labor relations and wages practices”, “welfare and quality of life of workers”, “readiness for the future” and “distinguished labor housing”.

To apply for the category of distinguished establishments, it is required that they be registered in the Ministry’s database system, and have been in existence in the labor market for two years or more, and that they are not government-owned, or that a judicial ruling has been issued on them or penalties have been imposed on them for violating the labor legislation in force in the UAE during the past year, and that The nomination application shall be completed and within the time frame of the award, noting that the establishments that win the award are not entitled to participate in the award until after two sessions from the date of obtaining the award.

The category of “employment” revolves around the distinguished workforce that has contributed to the service of work and society in the UAE, as it is divided into three categories. The sixth occupational levels or below, and the criteria for this category are achievement, creativity and innovation, continuous learning, and social responsibility.

While the third category is the “general nomination”, which includes all types of employment, who have had a positive impact and a distinct imprint on the UAE society. Nominations for the “general nomination” category are received by government agencies, private sector establishments and society.

To participate in it, it is required that the participant in the award has spent a period of work in the establishment that is not less than a year from the date of commencing work, and that the participant’s file is free of violations, and that the participant has not had a labor complaint / interruption of work registered against him during the past year, noting that three will be honored Winners at the level of each category, with a total of 12 awards.

The third category of the award honors “business service partners” from companies that have contributed to the development of leading labor market practices, and is divided into three sub-categories: “Domestic Labor Recruitment Offices”, which is an award granted to leading domestic labor recruitment offices in the labor market, which apply the best Practices by providing appropriate support to their domestic helpers, and enabling families dealing with them to obtain the required services according to their aspirations. The second sub-category includes “recruitment agencies”, which is an award granted to leading recruitment agencies in the labor market that apply best practices to attract qualified human resources according to the needs of the labor market in order to increase productivity and raise the efficiency of the labor market.

The third sub-category includes “Business Service Centers”, an award granted to leading business service centers in the labor market that apply best practices that enable their human cadres to provide distinguished services to the business sector in the country.

• The award is based on criteria that cover aspects affecting the labor market, including employment, labor relations and wages.

Abdul Rahman Al Awar:

• “The award came to appreciate the private sector with its facilities and workers for their contributions to enhancing the efficiency of the labor market.”