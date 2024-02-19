The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation organized a workshop to raise awareness about the mechanism for researching and adjudicating labor disputes in accordance with Federal Decree Law No. (20) of 2023, amending some provisions of Federal Decree Law No. (33) of 2021 regarding regulating labor relations, and Federal Decree Law No. (21) of 2023. Amending some provisions of Federal Decree Law No. (9) of 2022 regarding domestic service workers, in the presence of legal experts in a number of private sector companies and the media.

The workshop, which was held in Arabic and English at the Ministry’s building in Dubai, aimed to enhance the knowledge of the legal departments in private sector companies about legislation related to labor disputes, and to emphasize the necessity of compliance with this legislation.

The Ministry is responsible for resolving labor disputes by a final decision, which has the authority of an executive document, in accordance with specific controls, the most important of which is that the value of the dispute should not exceed 50 thousand dirhams, or if the dispute is related to the failure of either party to comply with the amicable settlement decision previously issued on its subject by the Ministry, regardless of the Claim value.

The law indicates that if an amicable settlement is not possible within the period specified by the executive regulations of this law, and in cases other than those previously stipulated, the Ministry must refer the dispute to the competent court. These amendments contribute to accelerating the resolution of labor complaints referred to the judiciary, in addition to enhancing the compliance of workers, employers, and domestic labor recruitment offices with the legal provisions.