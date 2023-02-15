The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation confirmed that it is not permissible for private sector establishments to start hiring their new employees based on obtaining initial work permits, because it is prohibited to start work unless after obtaining a residence visa by the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs, explaining that the preliminary approval period for the application The work permit is allocated for the employee to complete the residency procedures, and then obtain the work card.

The Ministry stated, on its website in response to the most frequently asked questions, that when a person is granted a permit to work within the country, it is required that he possess professional competence or educational qualifications that the country needs, and that the income of the country is in a legal way and that it fulfills the residency regulations in force in the country. Pointing out that the employer wishing to bring in the foreign worker from outside the country under the work permit must apply to the Ministry with a request to obtain the “quota” and print the work offer that he will present to the worker, which contains a comprehensive description of the rights and duties of each of the two parties, and then sign. electronically” on the job offer, and send it to the worker in his country electronically, or to the concerned employment agency, in order for the worker to view it and express his approval thereof, whether by signature or fingerprint.

The Ministry stated that the job offer is available in both Arabic and English, and is also available in a third language that the worker understands, and an appendix containing all the details of the provisions of the Labor Relations Regulation Law is attached to it, pointing out that these procedures are also applied in the event that the worker is inside the country, so that a signature must be signed. The worker is offered a job before the employer obtains the initial approval to employ this worker. The Ministry specified two main stages that the establishment owners must go through to transfer the employee’s sponsorship to the establishment: the first is to obtain a work permit and a labor card for the employee through the employer’s submission to the Ministry of an application to officially register his establishment with it, and to open a file and issue a card and facility number for his license to be able to practice work and sponsor his employees, and after the initial approval by the Ministry, the employer submits a request to issue an electronic signature card for the establishment. The Ministry sets an appointment to visit the facilities of the concerned establishment to ensure that there are no violations, in order to issue the electronic signature card, confirming that the electronic signature card is a major condition for allowing the employer By applying for work permits for his employees. She pointed out that the work permit issued by the Ministry is valid for a period of 60 days, and during this period the employer must pay the approval fees for the worker and the bank guarantee, and in the event of failure to pay during the stipulated period, the permit is automatically canceled, and the establishment must apply again in the event of a desire to complete the work. The transaction, stressing that the employer is entrusted with bearing all the costs of issuing visas and transferring residency, and employers are not allowed to deduct any fees and amounts from the employee’s salaries towards any expenses related to issuing the visa and sponsorship.

According to the Ministry, the second stage for obtaining work permits is to obtain the facility card, so that it has a file with the concerned general administration, which qualifies it to obtain work permits for new employees, which are also valid for a period of two months, and then apply for a work permit with the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs, After obtaining the initial approval from the Ministry for the work permit for new employees, apply to the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs.

And she pointed out that the employer must, during the two-month period of the work permit, instruct the employee to complete the medical fitness examination, request the issuance of an identity card with the Federal Authority for Identity and Nationality, Customs and Ports Security, and obtain a work card from the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, and after completing all documents. As previously required, the employee will be granted a residence visa under the sponsorship of the employer, indicating that the employee cannot start working based on the preliminary approval he obtained from the Ministry, because he may not start working until after obtaining a residence visa, which is stamped on his passport. By the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs.

5 terms

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation confirmed that there are five main conditions that employers must adhere to in order to approve applications for work permits for their facilities, including “submitting a job offer signed by both parties to the work relationship (the owner of the facility and the worker), and that the employee does not have any work permit or card.” An existing work with any other company, and that the employee’s age is not less than 18 years, and that the work entrusted to the employee is commensurate with the activity of the establishment, and that the employer provides a bank guarantee of 3,000 AED towards each employee deposited in the Ministry’s account through one of the approved banks in the country ».