The Department of Human Resources in Ras Al Khaimah announced that the blessed Eid al-Fitr holiday for government agencies in the emirate starts from 29 Ramadan until 3 Shawwal 1442, provided that the official working hours will resume on 4 Shawwal 1442 AH, taking into account the parties whose work requires special arrangements.

On this occasion, the Department of Human Resources in Ras Al Khaimah raised its highest congratulations and blessings to the wise leadership and the people of the UAE and the Arab and Islamic nations.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

