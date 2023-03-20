The Department of Human Resources of the Government of Dubai launched its strategic plan 2023-2026, aimed at developing human resources, harnessing all capabilities that would enable the human energies in the Dubai government to keep pace with the surrounding changes, and benefit from its full capabilities to enhance the leadership position of the Dubai government, and upgrade the capabilities of the government work system. in Dubai.

The strategic plan was launched at the Etihad Museum in Dubai, in the presence of the Director General of the Department, Abdullah Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, who confirmed that the Department is keen to be constantly prepared for all challenges and changes locally and globally, by continuing to focus on empowering Emiratis with the skills of designing the future and encouraging them to innovate, create, and forward-looking planning. And the comprehensive future vision of the various changes and transformations.

Al Falasi explained that the vision of the Human Resources Department of the Government of Dubai is to support the future visions of the Emirate of Dubai with innovative talents, distinguished minds and competitive experiences globally, and to set strategic axes based on the aspirations of the Emirate of Dubai, and to adopt high-performance work systems, through the management of human resources legislation through a regulatory environment. Flexible, managing a portfolio of services in innovative and proactive ways, enabling the decision-making process in the human resources sector by providing digital solutions and effective data management to enhance employee skills, motivation and participation to enable the department to gain a sustainable competitive advantage and to achieve leadership indicators in the human resources sector and raise indicators of happiness and satisfaction for employees.

The strategy focuses on attracting distinguished national and international talents, aligning Emirati capabilities with national and local agendas, making the Dubai government the ideal environment for work, qualifying the workforce through talent development and management, and achieving the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda 2033 by integrating 65,000 of the rising Emirati generation into the labor market and in the workplace. promising sectors, and contributing to achieving the goals of the National Strategy for Talents in reaching a number of targets in global talent competitiveness indicators, including consolidating the UAE’s position as one of the top 10 countries in the field of global talent competitiveness, ensuring the availability of talents in the country’s strategic sectors to enable the knowledge economy, as well as consolidating The image of the UAE as a preferred destination for global talent.