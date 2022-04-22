The Dubai Government Human Resources Department has approved the Eid Al Fitr holiday for a period of 9 days in Dubai government departments, to start from Saturday, April 30, 2022, until Sunday, May 8, 2022, and official working hours will resume on Monday, May 9, 2022.

On this occasion, the Director General of the Dubai Government Human Resources Department, Abdullah Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, extended his warmest congratulations and blessings to His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and their brothers, Their Highnesses Sheikhs, members of the Supreme Council of the Union, rulers of the Emirates, asking God Almighty to restore this happy occasion to the leadership, government and people of the United Arab Emirates with abundant health and wellness.



