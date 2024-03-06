The Ajman Government Human Resources Department issued a circular to all government agencies in the emirate regarding determining official working hours during the blessed month of Ramadan 1445-2024 AD. The circular stipulated that official working hours during the blessed month of Ramadan should be from Monday to Thursday from (9:00) ) in the morning until (2:30) in the afternoon, and on Friday from (9:00) in the morning until (12:00) in the afternoon.

The department also indicated in the circular issued that the government entity may implement the flexible work system in the government entity during the holy month of Ramadan, in a way that is compatible with the nature of its work and its needs, provided that the number of working hours of the employee subject to flexible work is not less than the number of official working hours during the month. The blessed month of Ramadan, as specified in accordance with this circular, and to ensure the presence of an appropriate number of employees in the organizational units that have direct contact with customers during official working hours on each weekly working day. The department explained that government agencies may implement the remote work system on Fridays during the month of Ramadan. Al-Mubarak, at a rate not exceeding 70% of the total number of employees of the government entity, and in line with the remote work system in the Ajman government, and in a way that does not prejudice the proper flow of work, and ensures the presence of a sufficient number of employees at the government entity’s headquarters, ensuring the continuity of providing services to customers. During the blessed month.

Government agencies that operate on a shift system are also responsible for determining the beginning and end of the official working hours for shifts during the holy month of Ramadan in a manner consistent with the nature of their work and their needs, and in a way that ensures the continuity of providing their services efficiently and effectively, provided that the number of hours per shift does not exceed five and a half hours.

The circular stipulated stopping granting breastfeeding hours to female employees in government agencies during the holy month of Ramadan.

On this occasion, the Human Resources Department of the Ajman Government extended its highest congratulations and blessings to the leadership and people of the UAE and the Arab and Islamic nations.