The Ajman Government Human Resources Department announced that the Eid al-Fitr holiday in government agencies in the emirate begins from Monday, April 8, 2024, until Sunday, April 14, 2024, with official working hours resuming on Monday, April 15, 2024.

On this occasion, the Human Resources Department of the Ajman Government extended its highest congratulations and blessings to the wise leadership, the people of the United Arab Emirates, and the Arab and Islamic nations.