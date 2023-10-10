The official pages of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, on social media platforms, published the story of one of the domestic help workers. She said that she was: “A hardworking worker who was not sufficiently knowledgeable about the laws of entry and residence of foreigners, which led to her committing legal violations that did not enable her to work again or leave.” from home”.

According to the Ministry, the worker did not accept this illegal situation, and decided to correct her situation, so she resorted to the Ministry, which provided her with full support and assistance from the competent authorities.

The worker (Irene), who holds the nationality of an Asian country, narrates her story, saying: “My name is Irene, and I used to work for a family, then I got into a dilemma when I needed a sum of money to support my son in his education and pay his school fees, and this sum was beyond my financial capabilities, and instead of To ask for help from the family I work for, I called my friend, who also lives inside the country, and explained everything to her. She told me that I should seek a higher salary than what I receive, instead of working for this family.”

She added: “When I asked my friend how I could get a higher salary, she told me to run away, and I promise to secure a new job for you, so I decided to run away from the family in the hope that this would be a correct solution to help my son, but I was surprised that my friend’s advice and decision to run away put me in the real predicament.” After escaping, the promises my friend made to me vanished, and I ended up living in this country illegally, and then I became unable to work, unable to go out, and I remained alone without any support.”

She confirmed that after several months, she decided to take positive steps in the hope of correcting the mistake she had committed by escaping from the family she was working for, and amending her legal status, so she went to the competent authorities and declared the mistake she had made, and was surprised that since she went to the relevant authorities, she found nothing but Support, assistance and appreciation of the circumstances, calling on all residents and workers in the country not to follow any wrong advice that leads them to an illegal situation.

The Ministry published this story as part of a new campaign it launched under the name #Successful_Business_and_Happy_Residence, in cooperation with Identity and Nationality, Customs, and Port Security to raise awareness about the importance of correcting the status of residents in the UAE, during which it called on everyone to be careful to adhere to the laws of entry and residence of foreigners, pledging to help any worker by providing support. To ensure the integrity of his legal status.