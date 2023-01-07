Sami Abdel Raouf (Dubai)

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation confirmed that the most important gains it has achieved this year were the issuance of a package of legislation and initiatives that formed an integrated system to enhance the business environment in the labor market, enhance the participation of citizens in the private sector, enhance their competitiveness and guarantee rights, and attract competencies and international expertise. and patriotism.

In exclusive statements to Al-Ittihad, she indicated that the new law regulating labor relations, which entered into force on the first of last February, is the largest update in the law regulating labor relations in the UAE.

She stated that this legislation comes within the framework of preparing for the next fifty years through a system of future laws and legislation that respond to the requirements of this important stage in the history of the state, and to deal optimally with the changes that the world of work is witnessing at the same time.

The ministry said, “This law aims to ensure the efficiency of the labor market, which promotes attracting and preserving the best competencies and future skills from workers, in parallel with providing a stimulating and attractive work environment for employers.”

She added, “This matter would support efforts to achieve development goals with the active participation of both sides of the business relationship.”

She stated that the Labor Relations Regulation Law aims to enhance the flexibility and sustainability of the labor market in the country. Because it guarantees protection for the work relationship and its developments, and any exceptional circumstances that may affect this relationship.

She indicated that the new law created an advanced system of mechanisms that would enhance the ease of doing business and the competitiveness and productivity of the labor market, especially by investing local and global energies and talents.

This law guarantees the rights of both parties to the work relationship in a balanced manner, and provides protection for both parties to enable them to access and obtain these rights, and supports efforts to enhance the participation and competitiveness of Emirati cadres in the labor market, in addition to empowering women in the market.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation stressed the role of new legislation in enhancing the capabilities and skills of workers in the private sector, and achieving their well-being in a way that enhances the efficiency and productivity of the workforce in the labor market in the country, in parallel with the emphasis on equality in obtaining or continuing to work and enjoying their rights.

The Ministry noted that the new law prohibits sexual harassment, bullying, or the practice of any verbal, physical, or psychological violence against the worker by the employer, his superiors at work, colleagues, or workers with him.

It also prohibits discrimination based on race, colour, sex, religion, national origin, social origin or disability, which would impair equal opportunity or affect equality in obtaining or maintaining employment and enjoying rights.

The law also prohibits discrimination in jobs with the same job duties, while the rules and procedures that enhance the participation of state citizens in the labor market are not considered discrimination.

auxiliary employment

Then the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation spoke about the Domestic Workers Law, the Law Regulating Labor Relations with Domestic Workers in the State, and defining the responsibilities of the parties to the relationship in a way that guarantees their rights and obligations in a balanced manner. She pointed to providing a suitable work environment for domestic workers, in accordance with the legislation and international agreements in force in the country.

Business flexibility

The Ministry stated that among the most prominent new amendments that enhance the ease of doing business and the flexibility of the labor market included in the law is the introduction of new types of work types, allowing employers to meet their labor needs and benefit from their energies and productivity at the lowest operating costs, through part-time work, temporary work and flexible work.

Through the new work patterns, the law provided the opportunity for business owners to attract competencies from within the labor market, whether through temporary contracting based on changes in the need for work, or through contracting with the labor available in the country at the end of its previous contractual relationship.

The Ministry stated that it had issued a package of executive decisions for the law and its executive regulations, referring to the unemployment system, which is an innovative system aimed at providing a social protection umbrella for workers in the federal government and the private sector, citizens and residents, in order to ensure the continuity of a decent life for them and their families in the event of termination of their services.

The Ministry affirmed that the unemployment system contributes to enhancing the competitiveness of Emirati cadres in the labor market, attracting the best international talent from skilled workers, and preserving them in the labor market in the country, in order to reach a competitive knowledge economy.

Nafes elevates the human development system

On the plans and visions of Emiratisation in the private sector, the ministry said: “The Nafis” program was established, which aims to improve the Emirati human development system and prepare a productive and sustainable Emirati human capital in the private sector.

She added, “The Nafes” program promotes the realization of the objectives of the active economic participation of citizens in a way that supports the state’s economy, builds partnership between the government and private sectors, and empowers the private sector so that it is a major engine in the development process of the Emirates.

The Ministry affirmed that the Emiratisation file enjoys the follow-up and directives of the wise leadership, as Emiratisation is a top priority, and the Ministry will work hard to create more opportunities for the country’s citizens in the private sector.

The Ministry announced a 27% increase in the number of citizens working in the private sector in 2022, compared to 2020, and a 23% increase in the number of citizens working in the private sector since the launch of “Nafes” in September 2021.

She pointed out that more than 14,000 citizens have joined the private sector since the launch of Nafes, explaining that most of the citizens working in the private sector work in business services, financial intermediation, trade, and repair services.

She pointed out that the private sector is currently employed by 36,000 citizens in various fields and specialization, revealing that it aims to create 22,000 jobs annually for citizens in the private sector, starting from 2023, and (Nafes) aims to raise the number of beneficiaries of its programs from 75,000 to 170,000 citizens during 5 years.

She emphasized that the advantages offered by Nafes are unprecedented and would enhance the participation of citizens in the private sector.

She explained that moving forward with the road map set for Emiratisation through two tracks, the first of which is to support and empower Emirati cadres and enhance their competitiveness to join private sector jobs and help this sector achieve its goals, in a way that ensures maximum benefit from “Nafes” in light of a package of privileges.

The other path is to deal firmly with violations and negative practices through the application of administrative penalties and fines.