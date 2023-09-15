The Assistant Undersecretary for Domestic Workers at the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Abdullah Al Nuaimi, confirmed that the two Domestic Workers offices, which were recently closed by a decision of the Ministry, are obligated to continue implementing the current contracts until the end of their validity.

He said that only two offices out of more than 100 offices for recruiting domestic workers had their licenses revoked for violating the laws and decisions, which indicates that 98% of the offices for recruiting domestic workers are committed to the approved laws and regulations.

He stressed in media statements that the ministry’s oversight system follows up on all offices and will not be lax in applying the law to any violating office.

He added: “The Ministry provides a monitoring and follow-up system for the approved service centers to ensure their compliance with laws and decisions, in a way that ensures the rights of all parties are guaranteed, within the framework of the efforts made by the Ministry to control the work of recruiting domestic workers, and to ensure that all parties adhere to the legislation in force in this regard.”

He pointed out that announcing the names of the two violating offices confirms that the Ministry will not be lenient in applying penalties against any office for recruiting domestic workers proven to have committed a violation.

He said: “We will take all legal measures according to the nature of the violations,” adding that “announcing the names of the two violating offices aims to preserve the rights of all parties and avoid any legal dealings with them, while emphasizing the continued commitment of the two offices to the rights of customers until the end of the contract periods for the currently existing contracts.”

He stressed the need for employers and families to deal with the offices for recruiting domestic workers approved by the Ministry, and the names of these offices are published on the Ministry’s website and on its social media platforms, because dealing with the approved offices guarantees them their rights, a two-year warranty period, and their access to skilled and trained workers. Requiring everyone to report any suspicious advertisement for recruiting domestic workers.

On the other hand, the Ministry, in cooperation with the International Labor Organization, organized two training programs aimed at building and developing the capabilities of inspectors in the Ministry and providing them with the necessary skills to perform their duties in accordance with the highest international standards approved in the field of professional quality and institutional excellence.

Through this partnership, the Ministry aims to raise and hone the skills of inspectors and enhance their abilities and potential to address violations and abuses that violate international laws and agreements, such as forced labor and human trafficking, and mechanisms for identifying their indicators and best practices to combat them, which are among the topics addressed in training programs.

The programs also include topics for developing inspectors’ capabilities to take the necessary decisions and procedures, in addition to a focused review of labor legislation in the country compared to international and Arab labor standards, and ways to develop institutional capabilities for labor inspection.

Assistant Undersecretary for Inspection, Mohsen Al-Nasi, said: “We are keen to translate the vision of the UAE in strengthening and consolidating the strategic partnership relationship with international institutions in a way that serves the strengthening of the labor inspection apparatus in the country and the qualification of the cadre of labor inspectors, as we are committed to implementing the law in addition to our international agreements, and from this standpoint This partnership comes to develop our inspection cadres to address violating practices that are not tolerated in order to protect rights and preserve labor market gains.”