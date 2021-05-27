A report published by the Human Resources Echo magazine, affiliated with the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources, stated that by monitoring employee attitudes and behaviors in major economies globally, two trends emerged that affected employees ’psychology over the past two decades, the first of which is the rapid pace of change in the implementation of work, because technology has led to A fundamental change in the tools employees use, their workplaces, the way they cooperate, and their organization.

The second trend was the slow recovery from the global economic crisis, which was the worst economic downturn in memory, as it affected a large degree politically and socially in the world that is still struggling with its consequences.

He explained that the future of work has become the focus of hundreds of books, articles and conferences, all of which have produced valuable contributions towards understanding several matters, such as the implications of business leaders’ need to know more about how employees respond to the realities requirements of emerging businesses, and how organizational strategies are adapted according to this response.

The report included a survey conducted by Gallup on the future of work, which concluded that many employees expected significant changes, either negative or positive, in the way they work. During the next five years, as a result of new technology, while many more confirmed that the technological changes that entered their businesses would increase their productivity over the next three years.

The report pointed out that identifying and measuring the performance of employees during the coming period will become more difficult, especially when there are fewer jobs based on routine operations, especially since the main consideration for choosing appropriate performance measures is the need to show the influence of individuals on achieving the goals of the organization, which means that two conditions must be met. For measurement, the first is the direct correlation with institutional success, and the second is that the effect is within the employee’s scope of control.





