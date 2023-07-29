The Emirates Human Resources Development Council in Dubai, in cooperation with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, the “Nafes” program, the Community Development Authority in Dubai, and the Dubai College of Tourism, organized an open day for employment in the Umm Suqeim Council, to give citizens job opportunities, to be part of the inspiring journey of success. Emirates Group.

Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Chairman of the Council, said: “The event came as part of a series of open job days that were held throughout the year, through which we aim to put job opportunities in the hands of citizens in their neighborhoods, and bring private sector companies to be closer to them and in their surroundings.”

Manal Al Soori, Vice President of Human Resources for Emiratisation and Employee Experience Enhancement Department at the Emirates Group, said: “Umm Suqeim Council was an effective and interactive platform that helped us reach Emirati youth in their environment and engage in meaningful conversations with them. We thank all the organizers for providing this purposeful collaborative platform.”

The event provided direct job opportunities for citizens, and allowed them to communicate with representatives of Emirates Airlines, the world’s leading aviation company, known for its commitment to developing national competencies. This event provides an opportunity for Emiratis to embark on an inspiring journey of success with the Emirates Group, to contribute to its sustainable prosperity and continued success.