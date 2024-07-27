The Emirates Human Resources Development Council in Dubai and Keolis MHI, the company responsible for operating and maintaining the Dubai Metro and Dubai Tram, signed a Memorandum of Understanding to cooperate in Emiratisation efforts in the private sector, and to enhance professional development and job opportunities for citizens through comprehensive technical and vocational training programmes..

The MoU was signed by His Excellency Abdullah Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Human Resources Development Council and Director General of the Dubai Human Resources Department, and David Franks, General Manager of Keolis MHI. It includes giving priority in employment to citizens and implementing structured training programmes that enable them to gain practical experience in operating and maintaining the Dubai Metro and Tram..

Under the MoU, nationals employed by the Council at Keolis MHI will receive intensive training in vital areas of railway and train operations and maintenance including engineering, train control systems, automated fares, power supply systems and infrastructure, with a clear development plan and a specialized career guidance program led by experts to contribute to the nationals’ professional future..

His Excellency Eng. Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Chairman of the UAE Human Resources Development Council, said that this partnership represents an important step towards enhancing Emiratisation in the private sector by providing opportunities to develop their skills and achieve a qualitative shift in their career path within vital sectors such as the railway sector..

Amal Abdul Latif, CEO of Human Capital Management at Keolis MHI, said that the partnership with the UAE Human Resources Development Council in Dubai comes in support of Emiratisation initiatives, by providing comprehensive training and developing the capabilities of citizens and equipping them with what they need to become experts in the railway sector..