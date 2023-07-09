The Director of the Occupational Health and Safety Department at the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Ibrahim Al-Ammari, stated that the legislation allows the employer to complete the prescribed working hours, which are set at eight hours per day, after the end of the work ban period at noon, per day.

He explained that if the number of working hours per day exceeds eight hours, it is considered overtime work, for which the worker receives an additional wage.

The work ban period at noon extends from 12:30 to 3:00 daily, for works performed under direct sunlight in open places.

Al-Ammari added, in a radio interview, that the UAE is the first country to take the decision to ban work at noon, with the aim of protecting workers and providing them with a decent work environment, taking into account their protection from occupational hazards, and sparing them injuries and occupational diseases.

On the other hand, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation identified three main categories of businesses to be excluded from the decision to ban work at noon, as these categories of businesses are classified as “in which for technical reasons it is necessary to work non-stop” to serve the goals of the public interest.

The Ministry indicated that these three categories fall under eight sub-types of excluded work, pointing out that it has established five matters that the employer is obligated to provide in work sites in the event of carrying out the excluded works.

The Ministry confirmed that other than these excluded works, it is prohibited to perform works under the sun and in open places from 12:30 pm until 3:00 pm daily, from June 15 to September 15.

The main categories of works excluded from the decision to ban work at noon are represented in the work of laying asphalt mixture and pouring concrete, if it cannot be implemented or completed after the ban period, and the work necessary to prevent danger or repair faults, and affect society in general, and the work whose implementation requires a permit from A competent government agency due to its impact on the flow of traffic and services.

And included under the umbrella of these excluded main categories are the works necessary to repair cutting water supply lines, cutting sewage lines, cutting electricity, cutting or obstructing traffic on public roads, in addition to cutting gas or oil pipelines.

Also included under these excluded categories are the works authorized to be carried out dealing with cutting or diverting main traffic lines, cutting electricity and cutting communication lines.