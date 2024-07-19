The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources held the third Human Resources Club Forum this year, under the title “Zeroing Bureaucracy in Government Entities Using Innovative Technologies,” with the attendance of 700 federal government employees, club members, and specialists from all work sectors.

The forum, which was held virtually in cooperation with Oracle, hosted Louay Zaiter, Senior Director of Administration at Oracle Gulf, Ahmed Ambabi, Senior Regional Director of Human Resources, and Iman Nasef, Consultant in Human Resources Management Applications at the company.

The forum highlighted several topics, most notably the causes of bureaucracy in the journey of a public sector employee and its various forms, reimagining the employee’s experience with technology, how to employ innovative technologies to overcome bureaucratic challenges, ways to increase the level of impact on institutional results by reducing bureaucracy, the organizational benefits of zeroing out bureaucracy, and its implications for levels of efficiency and productivity, enhancing innovation in the workplace, reducing operational costs, and providing high-quality services.

The forum guests stressed the importance of automation and digitization in serving efforts to eliminate bureaucracy, in addition to the availability of high-quality databases, measuring productivity, engaging employees and customers, reducing redundant operations, and overlapping roles and responsibilities.

They stressed the need to follow several strategies to eliminate institutional bureaucracy, raise efficiency levels in the work system, using advanced technology, accelerating the pace of automation, re-engineering and simplifying processes, providing services via digital platforms, and focusing on capacity building; pushing towards adopting future technology, formulating flexible policies, enhancing cooperation, identifying key performance indicators for implementing initiatives to eliminate bureaucracy, taking into account the views of employees and clients, and providing continuous training opportunities for employees.

Most of the participants in the session confirmed in a short questionnaire that eliminating or reducing bureaucracy benefits the organization and enables it to achieve a set of values, especially enhancing efficiency and productivity, raising the level of employee experience, and reducing the level of repetitive operations.

The Human Resources Club, launched by the Authority in 2010, is an important intellectual and knowledge communication window that brings together thousands of people interested in and specialized in topics of discussion and debate, whether in human resources issues and support services or general and emerging issues.