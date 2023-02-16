The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation confirmed that the registration of a citizen employee in the private sector in the country’s retirement systems is a condition for obtaining support for the “Nafes” program, noting that the employer in the private sector must register the citizen employee in the pension, retirement and social security systems in the country within a month, with a limit maximum, from the date of issuance of his work permit, in order to avoid legal penalties and fines.

The employer is legally obligated to register the citizens working for them in the pension, retirement, and social security systems in the country, while the government supports pension contributions for citizens working in the private sector through the “subscription” program within the “Nafes” program for a period of five years, for salaries that are less than 20. One thousand dirhams per month, and the government bears the largest part of the employer’s contributions to the retirement fund for national employees during the first five years of joining the concerned institution or company.

The ministry said in a statement issued today: “Registering citizens working in the private sector in the state’s retirement systems and paying the prescribed contributions according to the rules would enhance their job and social security, and enhance their career in private institutions.”

She added: “The UAE government launched the ‘Nafes’ program as a pioneering step among its goals to enhance the competitiveness of national cadres to work in various private sector institutions and companies. necessary to join jobs and create vocational and academic paths that guarantee promising opportunities for trainees in the future.”

The Ministry affirmed the obligation to register the citizen in the country’s pension systems, in accordance with the procedures followed and the specified legal period, as “this would ensure the provision of support to him and the facility in which he works and thus benefit from the programs and initiatives of the Emirati Cadres Competitiveness Council” Nafis “and guarantee the rights of both parties, especially in light of the commitment The facility supplies the insured’s share on a monthly basis.

And she continued: “Failure to register a citizen in the pension system does not exempt the employer in the future from registering for him retroactively, and paying fines for each day of delay, without prior warning or warning, and the responsibility for registration is within the competence of the employer, although this does not exempt the citizen from responsibility.” Ensure that he is registered and that contributions are paid on his behalf based on the real wages, because any breach or manipulation in the payment of contributions other than the real wages harms his interest later in terms of the decrease in the value of his insurance benefits upon retirement, and this also exposes the employers to penal violations.

The Ministry confirmed that in the event that the work permit of a national employee is revoked, the employer must coordinate with the authority concerned with pensions, retirement and social insurance with regard to adding the employee’s service or obtaining end-of-service benefits.