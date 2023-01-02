The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation called on private sector companies to achieve the targeted Emiratisation rates for the year 2023, in order to reach a growth rate of 10% of skilled employees in 2026.

The Ministry appreciated the private sector companies that have met the required Emiratisation rate for the year 2022. We look forward to strengthening cooperation with you to achieve the targeted Emiratisation rates.

Yesterday, the Ministry began applying financial fines against companies with 50 employees or more that did not comply with the Emiratisation targets, raising the Emiratisation rate by 2% annually from skilled jobs) to reach a growth rate of 10% in 2026.

She stressed that this came with the aim of strengthening the role of the private sector in the development process of the country and raising the participation of Emirati cadres in this sector.