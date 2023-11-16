The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation called on private sector companies to exercise flexibility in the work of their employees today in light of the weather conditions witnessed in regions of the country.

The Ministry stressed, in guidance messages broadcast on its official pages on social media platforms, the importance of taking caution in external work sites where it is difficult to stop work, ensuring the health and safety of workers as they move to and from these sites, and ensuring that occupational health and safety requirements are met there.

The Ministry stressed the importance of establishments educating their employees about the principles of road traffic safety, and urging them to take caution and caution while driving their vehicles, on trips to and from work in general, especially in emergency weather conditions, and warning them not to expose their lives to danger, stressing that It is necessary to commit to providing a high degree of flexibility regarding the application of working hours, in order to achieve the required balance between working conditions and their interests without conflict.

While a guidebook called for those responsible for construction sites and construction work in open spaces to follow a number of mechanisms and procedures to protect workers during rainfall, the most important of which is ensuring that the necessary warning signs are placed on sites, and reviewing the use of electrical installations, machines, and equipment during heavy rains, as well as reviewing all Activities that involve drilling.

According to the guide, the list of preventive measures against weather and rain included the necessity of additional inspection of any scaffolding, ladders, heavy equipment, or other things that may become unsafe as a result of heavy rainfall, reviewing the need to carry out external work during rain, and providing workers with appropriate clothing for rainy weather, in When working in external areas, as well as stopping work in open sites during “electrical” thunderstorms, and ensuring that any chemical or dangerous materials are secured and covered, while inspecting temporary roads and corridors to ensure that they can be used safely, in addition to inspecting any sites where work is being carried out in places High, and make sure it’s safe to continue doing so.

The guide pointed out the importance of ensuring that workers are aware of the dangers of places where there is stagnant water or that can flood, urging them to immediately move away from high places, such as work platforms, scaffolds, etc., during thunderstorms.

Regarding the dangers of dense fog in open work sites, the guide explained that fog can pose a danger, especially to drivers and workers on construction sites, because it causes a significant reduction in the level of visibility for everyone, as vehicle drivers will not be able to see for a long distance in front of them, which is what This means that they may not be able to take the required quick reaction if a person or thing appears in front of them on the road. The driver may also veer off the road if he cannot see the edge, which increases the possibility of colliding with something or veering across the edge and falling down a slope. In addition to the vision problems that drivers suffer from, it is also difficult for workers on the ground to see vehicles coming towards them and move away from them in time.

• The Ministry broadcast text messages to provide occupational safety requirements at external business sites.

• Emphasizing the need to provide workers with clothing suitable for rainy weather.