The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation called on employers to pay the monthly wages for domestic workers electronically, through banks, exchange companies and financial institutions accredited in the country, and then the employer benefits from several advantages provided by registration in the Wage Protection System for domestic workers. The Ministry has identified a number of advantages that the employer benefits from paying wages through the “wage protection” system, which is firstly preserving his right to prove the process of paying salaries, secondly the ease of transferring the worker’s wages, thirdly ensuring the delivery of the wages to the worker on time, and fourthly the stability of contractual relations between the employer and cofactor.

The Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Dr. Abdulrahman bin Abdulmanan Al-Awar, and a number of leaders in the ministry, participated in the iftar with hundreds of workers at the Al-Rawashed Mosque in Al-Khawaneej area in Dubai, in cooperation with the Beit Al-Khair Association.

Al-Awar said, “Workers deserve our full appreciation and respect for their contribution to the development process in the UAE, and the holy month of Ramadan is an ideal opportunity to meet with them, listen to their observations and opinions, and benefit from their experiences in the labor market.”