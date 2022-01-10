The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation called on private sector establishments to commit to paying the wages of their workers through the “wage protection system” on the scheduled dates.

The Assistant Undersecretary for Inspection Affairs, Maher Al-Obed, stressed that the establishments’ commitment to paying wages on time contributes to increasing worker productivity.

He also stressed the ministry’s keenness to build balanced and stable relations between employers and workers based on consent and transparency, in accordance with the contracts concluded between them, which enhances legal practices in the country’s labor market.

Al Obed pointed out that the mechanism of action of the wage protection system enables employers to fulfill their obligations towards their employees in the easiest and easiest way through the strategic partnership with the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates.

He called on employers to register and document any agreement with their workers regarding the change of wages through the approved systems and procedures applied by the ministry in this regard. He also called on them to take advantage of the “statement of account” service to view the report, which provides them with a comprehensive description of the facility’s position on the payment of wages through the Wages Protection System, which helps them to take the necessary action to comply with the transfer of wages through the system on time.

The Ministry provides the service to the establishments registered with it on a monthly basis, as it sends a comprehensive interactive report to the employers via their e-mail to inform them proactively of the status of the facility in the records of the Ministry, ensuring that they receive first-hand data and information related to the files of their establishments, and the status of their workers.



