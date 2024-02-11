The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation called on private sector companies in the various emirates of the country to exercise flexibility in the work of their employees tomorrow, Monday, in light of the expected weather conditions. The Ministry stressed the importance of taking caution in external work sites where it is difficult to stop work, ensuring the health and safety of workers as they move to and from these sites, and ensuring that occupational health and safety requirements are met there.
