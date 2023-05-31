The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation announced the start of receiving applications for candidacy for the first round of the “Emirates Award for Leadership in the Labor Market”, starting tomorrow, Thursday, June 1, through the website https://riyada.mohre.gov.ae.

This comes under the generous patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court.

The award, approved by the Council of Ministers, aims to enhance the competitiveness of the UAE labor market, increase its productivity, and raise the standard of well-being and quality of life for the workforce in the private sector.

It is scheduled to close the door for receiving applications for the award on August 31, so that the desk and field evaluation will take place in September, and then the honoring ceremony will be held in November.

The Ministry called on private sector companies to apply for nominations for the award to display and highlight their distinguished efforts aimed at enhancing the working conditions and environment and improving them to be more positive and productive. The status of the UAE in entrepreneurship.

The Ministry stressed the importance of companies motivating their employees to participate in the award, which greatly contributes to encouraging workers in the private sector to social participation, creativity and innovation, increasing their productivity, and nominating workers who they see as having a distinct imprint in the UAE society to win the award in the category of “general nomination”.

The Ministry organizes two virtual workshops on a weekly basis to introduce employers to the award, its categories and objectives, and the conditions for participation in the award, which includes three main categories: the “establishments” category that honors the leading establishments in the field of the labor market and that have contributed to the management of labor relations in an outstanding manner, and the “employment” category that It aims to appreciate the contributions of the distinguished workforce in serving work and society in the UAE, and the “Business Services Partners” category that has contributed to the development of leading labor market practices.

Facilities category

The category of establishments includes a main category and six sub-categories according to the size of the establishment, small, medium, large or very large. Within the main category, the “Emirates Award for the Leading Establishment in the Labor Market” is awarded in recognition of the establishments that implement best practices for their human resources in all award criteria and achieve the highest level. In compliance with the regulations and standards of the work environment, seven winners will be honored according to the size of the establishment and at the level of categories, with a total of 28 awards – that is, six sub-categories + the main category x 4 sizes of establishments.

The sub-categories include “Employment, Empowerment and Skills Attraction Practices”, “Occupational Health and Safety Practices”, “Labor Relations and Wages Practices”, “Welfare and Quality of Workers’ Life”, “Future Readiness” and “Excellent Labor Accommodation”.

To apply for the category of distinguished establishments, it is required that they have been in the labor market for two years or more, and they are not government-owned, or a court ruling has been issued against them or penalties have been imposed on them for violating the labor legislation in force in the UAE during the past year, and that they are committed to completing the nomination request and the time frame. For the award, noting that the establishments that win the award are not entitled to participate in the award until after two sessions from the date of obtaining the award.

Employment category

The category of “employment” revolves around the distinguished workforce that has contributed to the service of work and society in the UAE, as it is divided into three categories. Sixth grade and below. The criteria for this category are achievement, creativity and innovation, continuous learning, and social responsibility.

The third category is the “general nomination”, which includes all types of workers who have had a positive impact and a distinct imprint on the UAE society. Nominations for this category are received by government agencies, private sector establishments and the community.

To participate in it, it is required that the participant in the award has spent a period of work in the establishment that is not less than a year from the date of commencing work, and that the participant’s file is free of violations, and that the participant has not had a labor complaint / interruption of work registered against him during the past year, noting that three will be honored Winners at the level of each category, with a total of 12 awards.

Business Partners category

The third category of the award honors “business service partners” from companies that have contributed to the development of leading labor market practices, and is divided into three sub-categories: “Domestic Labor Recruitment Offices”, an award granted to leading domestic labor recruitment offices that apply best practices. By providing appropriate support to its domestic workers, and enabling families dealing with it to obtain the required services according to their aspirations.

The second sub-category includes “recruitment agencies”, which is an award granted to leading recruitment agencies in the labor market that apply best practices to attract qualified human resources according to the needs of the labor market in order to increase productivity and raise the efficiency of the labor market.

The third sub-category includes “Business Service Centers”, an award granted to leading business service centers in the labor market that apply best practices that enable their human cadres to provide distinguished services to the business sector in the country.

A winner will be honored at the level of each category, with a total of three awards, provided that the winning entity has been in the labor market for two years or more, and that the establishment is not government-owned, or a judicial ruling has been issued against it, or penalties have been imposed on it for violating the labor legislation in force in the UAE during The last year, and that the establishment is committed to completing the nomination request and the time frame of the award, noting that the establishments that have previously won the award are not entitled to participate in the award until after two sessions from the date of receiving the award.

The award is supported by a number of sponsors, led by the Diamond Sponsor, Damac Properties, the Platinum Sponsor, Emirates NBD Bank Group and du Company, as well as the Golden Sponsors, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), Commercial Bank of Dubai and Al-Futtaim Group. Silver Sponsors: Abu Dhabi Chamber, Mashreq Bank, Dubai Insurance Company, Mediclinic Middle East Group, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Maids Inc., and Bronze Sponsors: Lulu International Group, Chalhoub Group, Elite Center Businessmen Services, Happiness Center for Domestic Labor Services, Dubai Refreshments Company, Falak Tayeb Center for Government Services, Media Partners, Emirates News Agency “WAM” and Abu Dhabi Media Company