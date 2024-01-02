The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has begun implementing the Council of Ministers’ decision regarding expanding the companies covered by Emiratization targets, which employ 20-49 workers, numbering more than 12 thousand private companies operating in 14 specific main economic activities, by appointing at least one citizen in 2024, and a citizen. Another during the year 2025.

The Ministry recently informed its digital system of more than 12,000 companies of the need to comply with the decision in a way that gives them sufficient opportunity to achieve the goals required of them.

The aforementioned companies operate in 14 specific main economic activities, including information and communications, financial and insurance activities, real estate activities, professional, scientific and technical activities, administrative and support services activities, education, activities in the field of human health and social work, arts and entertainment, mining and quarrying, Manufacturing industries, construction, wholesale and retail trade, transportation and storage, and accommodation and hospitality services activities are activities that are witnessing rapid growth and have the ability to provide jobs and a suitable work environment.

In a statement, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation called on the companies included in the decision to “quickly achieve the Emiratisation goals and not wait until the end of the year to fulfill what is required of them,” pointing to “the importance of the targeted companies registering on the “Nafis” platform to benefit from the support provided by the program, In terms of supplying the private sector with qualified Emirati cadres capable of working efficiently in the various targeted economic sectors, and benefiting from other advantages.”

The Ministry confirmed the continuation of holding training workshops to educate owners of companies included in the decision about the mechanisms for achieving the targets required of them and how to benefit from the support provided by “Nafis.”

It is scheduled to impose annual financial contributions on companies that are not committed to achieving the targets required of them, in the amount of 96 thousand dirhams for the citizen who has not been appointed, starting in January 2025 for the year 2024, while financial contributions worth 108 thousand dirhams will be imposed in January 2026 for the year 2025. Companies are allowed to pay the value of contributions in installments in agreement with the Ministry.

The Saudization decision will be implemented in companies that employ 20-49 workers in parallel with the continued application of Saudization targets for companies that employ 50 or more employees, which are required to achieve a growth rate in the Saudization of their skilled jobs of 2% annually.