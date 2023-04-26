The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation confirmed that next June 30 is the deadline for achieving the semi-annual Emiratisation targets for the year 2023, which amounts to a growth rate of 1% of skilled jobs in private sector establishments that employ 50 employees or more.

According to the ministry, it is scheduled that next July, the establishments’ commitment to achieving the targeted semi-annual growth rate will be followed up, and financial contributions will be imposed on establishments that do not meet this percentage, as well as the remaining financial contributions for the year 2022 on non-compliant establishments.

This comes in implementation of the decision to amend some provisions of Cabinet Resolution No. (5/19 F) for the year 2022 regarding the mechanism for achieving the targeted annual growth rates for Emiratisation, which stipulates achieving a growth rate in Emiratisation of 1% of skilled jobs before the end of June, provided that it reaches the target percentage. growth of 2% before the end of the year.

The Acting Undersecretary for Emiratisation Affairs and the Assistant Undersecretary for Labor Affairs, Aisha Belharfia, stressed the need for the establishments targeted by the Emiratisation decision to achieve the required semi-annual growth rate in order to avoid the prescribed financial contributions, calling on the private sector to benefit from the support provided by the “Nafes” program, which is represented by providing the private sector With qualified Emirati cadres to fill skilled jobs in this sector, which is an active partner in enhancing the attractiveness of the labor market and improving the competitiveness of the business environment, in line with the national trend to make the UAE a vital economic center that is the fastest growing and most sustainable.

She indicated that the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation supports distinguished establishments with qualitative achievements in training and employing citizens in accordance with the objectives of the “Nafes” program, and provides them with the opportunity to join the Emiratisation Partners Club, which raises the establishment’s classification to the first category within the establishment classification system followed by the Ministry, with obtaining a Discounts of up to 80% on fees for services provided by the Ministry.

She added: “We are looking forward with confidence about the new mechanism for implementing Emiratization targets, which ensures the continuity of the pace of employment of citizens throughout the year and the maintenance of their retention rates in the private sector, and the sustainability of providing job opportunities and offering vacancies on the “Nafes” platform throughout the year in line with the pace of registration of job seekers. “.

It is mentioned that an amount of 42 thousand dirhams will be imposed on each citizen who was not appointed in the facilities targeted by the decision of the Council of Ministers during the first six months of this year, at a rate of 7000 dirhams per month for every month of the year 2023, noting that the value of monthly financial contributions increases progressively by 1000 dirhams. annually until the year 2026.