The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation and the Federal Authority for Identity and Nationality, Customs and Ports Security announced the completion of 4 million and 719 thousand transactions from the beginning of the year 2022 until the end of last October, through the electronic link between them, according to which 35 joint services are provided, including 23 services for employers and families that employ auxiliary service workers, and 12 services for private sector establishments and their employees.

The electronic link between the ministry and the authority comes within the framework of achieving the goals of the Emirates Government Services Strategy 2021-2025, which establishes the country’s global leadership in various work axes that adopt the use of modern technology to serve customers. Under the electronic link between the two agencies, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation transfers the transactions that reach it to the Federal Authority for Identity and Nationality, Customs and Ports Security to complete the procedures within minutes, which saves effort and time for the owners of the transactions, and ensures the accuracy of the data.

Major General Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, Director General of the Federal Authority for Identity and Nationality, Customs and Ports Security, said: “Based on the directives of the wise leadership and the principles of the UAE Centennial 2071, which aims to improve the quality of life of society, we are working hard to accelerate the pace of work to develop government services and implement the directives of the UAE government seeking to enhance Comprehensive linking between the systems of federal entities, automating government services, procedures and transactions, and accelerating the comprehensive digital transformation of the service system to simplify procedures, accelerate digital transformation and improve the journey of customers by reducing time, effort and speed of completion. We are pleased to cooperate with all government agencies, especially the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation in this field. “.

For his part, Khalil Al-Khoury, Undersecretary for Human Resources Affairs, said: “We are keen on practical translation of the wise leadership’s directives to raise the level of customer happiness, develop services and the work system through the government’s plan for digital transformation and technological solutions, focus on the customer experience, and contribute to designing an advanced government experience that meets the needs of customers.” In order to access the best government services in the world.

Services performed electronically According to the electronic link between the Ministry and the Authority, the total number of transactions related to domestic workers from the beginning of the year 2022 until the end of last October reached one million and 200 thousand transactions, including the issuance of a new work contract for a domestic worker, the issuance and renewal of a residence permit for a domestic worker, and the change of employer (modification of status), cancellation of the work permit of a domestic worker (cancellation of entry permit) inside the country, cancellation of the work permit of a domestic worker (entry permit) outside the country, cancellation of the employment contract of a domestic worker (residence permit) outside the country, and cancellation of the employment contract of domestic worker (residence permit) Within the country, a complaint about the absence of a domestic worker from work, and other 23 services that are joint services between the Ministry and the Authority. The number of transactions related to the private sector establishments and their employees, which were completed through the electronic link between the Ministry and the Authority during the same period, reached 3 million and 519 thousand transactions, which included checking the date of entry, canceling a labor card, golden residency transactions, a temporary work permit, a partial work permit and other transactions. .