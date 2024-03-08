The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation called on all private sector institutions and companies to take caution and activate all necessary occupational safety measures to maintain the safety of their workers during the period of weather fluctuations, and as a result of the exceptional weather conditions that the country is experiencing.

The Ministry said in a circular issued today: “We urge private sector companies to practice remote work for those whose work nature allows it, provided that all private sector institutions and companies adhere to the directives issued by the competent local authorities in each emirate regarding exceptional weather conditions and their impact on doing business.” .