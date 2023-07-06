The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation announced that tomorrow, Friday, is the deadline for private sector companies that employ 50 employees or more to achieve the semi-annual Emiratisation targets, represented by a growth rate of 1% in skilled jobs.

The ministry said, in a press statement, that it will start, starting from Saturday, July 8, to monitor the extent of commitment to achieving Emiratisation goals, as financial contributions will be applied against non-compliant companies, amounting to 42 thousand dirhams for each citizen who has not been appointed, as well as applying the remaining financial contributions for the year 2022.

The Ministry extended the deadline for achieving the semi-annual targets from June 30 to July 7, taking into account the Arafah and Eid Al-Adha holidays, and to allow sufficient time for companies to achieve the required targets.

The Ministry called on companies that have not yet met the growth rate set for the localization of skilled jobs to expedite the achievement of what is required of them, through the electronic platform of the “Nafes” program, and to take advantage of the support provided by the program, which is represented in providing the private sector with qualified Emirati cadres to fill skilled jobs, which represents support and empowerment for companies. To abide by settlement decisions.

The Ministry also called on companies to work to achieve the targets of the second half of the year 2023, which is set to reach 2% growth in the localization of skilled jobs, in order to avoid paying the financial contributions prescribed for companies that did not achieve what is required of them.

The Ministry affirmed its keenness to provide all the elements that work to enhance the contribution of the private sector as a partner in promoting the process of Emiratisation, and to increase the contribution of Emirati cadres to the economic development of the country and its global leadership, noting that the features of this partnership appear clearly in the high number of citizens working in the private sector, which indicates awareness sector and its social responsibility.