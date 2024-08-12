The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has launched a service to pay service fees and fines due from the Ministry’s clients who hold credit cards from five banks in installments..

The list of banks includes Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Dubai Commercial Bank, Mashreq Bank, RAK National Bank, and Commercial Bank International, as part of the Ministry’s efforts to enhance the flexibility of service provision and ease the payment process for financial obligations..

The customer can communicate with the bank that issued the card through the bank’s communication channels or direct contact, to benefit from the service..