The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation announced the cancellation of the license of two offices for recruiting domestic workers, due to their violation of the obligations and controls specified in Federal Law No. (9) of 2022 and its executive regulations, and Ministerial Resolution No. (676) of 2022 regarding licensing and regulating the work of offices for recruiting domestic workers.

This measure comes within the framework of the continuous efforts taken by the Ministry to control and regulate the work of domestic labor recruitment offices, and to ensure that all concerned parties adhere to the legislation in force in this regard.

The Ministry said, in a statement, that the two offices whose licenses were canceled are “Shamma Al Muhairi Center for Domestic Workers Services” – the Emirate of Dubai, and “Al Barq Center for Domestic Workers Services LLC” – the Emirate of Ajman, explaining that they committed clear legal violations, which… It required canceling their licenses and obligating their owners to regularize the conditions of their workers, as well as obligating them to fulfill all their obligations towards these workers and their employers (for domestic workers), in parallel with collecting the fines that were due from the two offices until the date of their licenses being cancelled, indicating that the relevant local authorities had been notified to take the necessary action regarding the two offices.

The Ministry affirmed: “It will not be lax in implementing legislation against any office for recruiting domestic workers proven to have committed violations and will take legal measures according to the nature of the violation, based on the commitment to guarantee the rights of all concerned parties and help them fulfill their obligations in accordance with the highest standards of efficiency and transparency and in accordance with national legislation and relevant international agreements.” “.

She added: “The licensed domestic labor recruitment offices spread across various regions of the country operate in light of the Ministry’s oversight and under specific controls and regulations in a way that guarantees the rights of all parties and provides distinguished services to customers through recruitment packages approved by the Ministry, which are characterized by a unified price ceiling according to each package and meet the requirements and needs of employers.” Citizen and resident families.

The Ministry called on customers to contact the call center at 600590000 to report any observations about the work of domestic labor recruitment offices, and to refer to the Ministry’s website www.mohre.gov.ae to view the list of offices licensed by the Ministry, warning of the legal consequences of dealing with unlicensed offices.