In implementation In accordance with the decision of the Council of Ministers issued in this regard and in order to avoid the financial contributions to be collected starting from January 2023 against companies that are not committed to achieving the required percentage for the year 2022.

The meeting was attended by His Excellency Dr. Abdul Rahman bin Abdul Manan Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, and senior officials in 66 Emirati companies of various specializations, including the provision of workers on demand (temporary employment), the services of mediation offices in the supply of labor, and the provision of medical human cadres.

His Excellency Dr. Abdul Rahman Al Awar said: “The labor market in the UAE is entering a new phase that focuses on the centrality of the role of national human capital within the private sector, especially at the skill levels in which the majority of Emirati manpower registered in the Ministry’s lists work, given the positive effects of Emiratisation on the economy.” and its ability to face challenges thanks to the flexibility provided by the employment of nationals in the private sector.

He added: “We are on the verge of fundamental changes in the labor market scene in the country in conjunction with increasing the participation of citizens in it, enriching it and improving the competitiveness of the local business environment, especially in light of the support provided by the “Nafes” program, whether for Emirati cadres or private sector establishments, in parallel with the follow-up of the Ministry of Resources. diligent human efforts and Emiratisation to implement the regulating legislation and decisions aimed at increasing the participation of citizens in the private sector.

During the meeting, the Ministry’s keenness on permanent cooperation with the private sector was affirmed, as it believes in its role as a key partner in development and foreseeing the future and in achieving the goals and directions of the state by improving the business environment and creating an investment climate that encourages companies, investors, entrepreneurs and talented people from all over the world to work in the UAE, especially in the strategic sectors of interest. priority.

The meeting reviewed the privileges and support packages for establishments that comply with the legislation, specifically classified under the first category within the establishment classification system followed by the ministry, and which are granted membership in the Emiratisation Partners Club, which qualifies them to obtain discounts of up to 80% on the ministry’s services.