His Excellency Nasser bin Thani Al Hameli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, issued a circular to reduce working hours for all workers in private sector establishments in the country during the blessed month of Ramadan for the Hijri year 1442.

The ministry published a tweet through its Twitter account: “His Excellency Nasser bin Thani Al Hameli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, issued a circular to reduce working hours for all workers in private sector establishments in the country during the blessed month of Ramadan for the Hijri year 1442, by two hours per day in implementation of Federal Law No. 8 of 1980 in The matter of organizing labor relations. “