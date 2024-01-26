The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation announced the opening of the door for citizens to register in the “Teachers” program to develop cadres in the education sector, in cooperation and coordination with the Ministry of Education and the UAE Talent Competitiveness Council (NAFES).

She explained that the “Teachers” program contains training and specialized programs required in the labor market for job seekers and accredited professional licensing programs to qualify them to work in the private education sector, and to enhance the education process, which is considered one of the priority sectors of the UAE government.

The program targets 1,000 citizens annually, starting this year, and is divided into four phases, up to 4,000 citizens until 2027.

The stages include administrative and school professions, and educational professions that include teachers of the Arabic language, Islamic education, social studies, and national education, in addition to kindergarten and primary school teachers, special education needs specialists, educational guidance and counseling specialists, and educational leadership professions.

The program targets citizens who hold a bachelor’s degree for teacher and school professions, and programs for high school holders for administrative and assistant professions. Those wishing to register in the program can visit the “Nafis” platform.

The program contributes to supporting the private education sector in achieving the annual Emiratisation targets required of it, especially if it concludes employment contracts with program members, or employment contracts allocated to citizen students.

Education is a vital, important and decisive sector in raising generations and providing them with education and knowledge that will make them able to contribute effectively to building the future.

The “Teachers” program focuses on qualifying citizens who wish to join the education sector, to work in the private sector, to be successful and capable teachers qualified to lead the future generation.

The private educational sector is characterized by its distinguished curricula and facilities and institutions that meet the highest quality standards.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation confirmed that citizens enrolled in the “Teachers” program will obtain the knowledge that qualifies them to be human builders and part of the nation’s journey towards strengthening a pioneering and distinguished educational sector.

She also stressed that the education sector is considered one of the most influential and important sectors, as it is directly related to building the generations that will lead the future, pointing out her keenness to provide professional opportunities for national cadres within the sector, with the aim of enhancing their contribution in the future.

She added: “We look forward to the program achieving its desired goals, and providing the educational sector in the country with a qualified and distinguished group of citizen teachers whom we look to as builders of the future, because they instill our values, concepts, and ambitions in the future generation.”

The Emirates Competitiveness Council (NAFES) concluded five memorandums of understanding with the Higher Colleges of Technology, the United Arab Emirates University, the University of Sharjah, the Sharjah Education Academy, in addition to the Emirates College for Educational Development, with the aim of implementing the program according to the highest standards.

The memorandums of understanding aim to enhance cooperation and coordination to implement bridging and development programs for administrative professions, teacher professions, and school professions, to support the education sector in the country within the framework of the conditions and standards of the programs and initiatives of the “NAFES” program, and to raise the level of competitiveness of Emirati cadres.

The memorandums of understanding contribute to enhancing sustainable career opportunities for them to work in the private sector and the education sector in particular, in addition to qualifying and training Emirati cadres of job seekers, and providing them with the knowledge and skills necessary to work in the education sector.

The memorandums stipulate that academic bodies are committed to designing and implementing targeted training programs, according to the training needs identified by private educational bodies that ensure that citizens are empowered to fill the targeted jobs, in addition to providing the necessary support to complete registration procedures, tests, acceptance, follow-up of individual development plans, and other operational matters.

Academic bodies are also committed to providing trainers, laboratories and workshops to implement qualifications in a way that ensures raising the level of trainees’ knowledge and skills, and ensuring the quality of qualifications outputs in accordance with the highest standards.

