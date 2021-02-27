Dubai (WAM)

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation obtained an “ISO” certificate in the field of innovation management by the global company, “Lloyd’s Register”, as the ministry applies an integrated system for institutional innovation aimed at improving work mechanisms and creating an effective and continuous development in the quality of services provided to customers and employees.

Ayoub Al Marzouqi, Chief Innovation Officer at the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, said that the Ministry’s obtaining the ISO certificate in the field of innovation comes within the framework of keenness to promote innovative practices in implementation of the relevant UAE vision.